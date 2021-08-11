Cancel
Vermilion, OH

Girls Tennis: Sophia Flemister and McKenna Hunnell win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vermilion Sailors girls tennis team started the season with a fantastic showing against the North Ridgeville Rangers. The Sailors almost pulled off the singles sweep to win the contest. Big wins by Sophia Flemister and McKenna Hunnell got the Sailors the early lead, but they couldn’t hold on as the Rangers took both doubles and the 3rd singles match. Great job Sailors!

