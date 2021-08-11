30 Day Countdown, Day 25: Official Beer of the 2021 UW Football Season

Why do so many of us follow recruiting so closely? Its the future. Recruiting is a building block for a program, and typically the trajectory of a program coincides with the talent we bring in. Great talent is often saddled with high expectations, and talent sometimes needs time to develop. However, those that arrived with great fanfare and were able to immediately step up often left as Husky greats. Guys like Budda Baker in 2014, Jake Browning in 2015, and Trent McDuffie in 2018 were all able instantly elevate the team. In McDuffie’s case, while much is left to be written about his career, he has a shot at completing his career as one of the best CBs to ever play on Montlake.