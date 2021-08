If you’ve read posts from me before, you might already know how much I LOVE my air fryer. It’s one of the best and most useful gifts my husband has bought me, and I use it all the time. This week, I tried out a new recipe for salmon in the air fryer that turned out way better than I expected! It turns out air fryer salmon is THE best way to make it, in my opinion. We don’t typically cook seafood at home, and now that I know it’s this easy, maybe that will change. Paired with a side salad, it’s an easy weeknight dinner you’ll feel good about eating.