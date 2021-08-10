Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Freshening up the house and upcoming vacation
We enter August with some much cooler-than-normal temperatures. We painted sons Joseph’s and Kevin’s bedrooms last week. Our next project is to paint the bedroom daughters Loretta and Lovina share. Loretta has moved a lot of her things over to Dustin’s house, so now with the room emptier, we decided to paint it. It is time-consuming, but the room looks so freshened up after a few coats of paint. As we move everything back in, we give it all a thorough cleaning.www.pharostribune.com
Comments / 0