Shelby, Sharon Township work on new fire contract

SHARON TWP- Sharon Township Trustees discussed the fire contract renewal with the City of Shelby during their regular meeting held on Monday, July 19. According to the approved minutes from the meeting, Trustee Jason Snyder explained he met about the fire contract renewal on Friday, July 16 with Shelby Fire Chief Mike Thompson, Mayor Steve Shag, and Councilman Garland Gates. It was stated in the minutes the original proposal was $85,000 per year with a three percent increase each year. However, there was another one year figure was proposed.