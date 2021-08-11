Halle Berry 'surprised' offers didn't flood in after Oscar win

Halle Berry is a badass, and we've seen her be a badass in many of her films. She's more than capable of being an impressive action hero when given the chance, but it seems that not only is Halle Berry capable of playing a badass in the movies, she's legitimately one in real life. Her upcoming film Bruised, which she also directed, stars the actress as an MMA fighter and she does the fighting herself. The reason we know that is that she apparently broke her ribs while making the film, and then proceeded to keep making the movie rather than heal. And this wasn't even the first time she broke ribs on a movie as the same thing happened on the set of the last John Wick movie.