Halle Berry 'surprised' offers didn't flood in after Oscar win

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry 'surprised' offers didn't flood in after Oscar win. Halle Berry found it "surprising" that she wasn't overloaded with work offers after winning an Oscar in 2002 and insisted her triumph had little impact on her career.

www.corydontimes.com

Halle Berry
MoviesVanity Fair

2001 Oscars Flashback: Halle Berry, A Beautiful Mind, and a Very Weird Post-9/11 Mood

The Oscars for the films of 2001—handed out on March 24, 2002—are now most famous for the history they made, with Halle Berry becoming the first woman of color to win the best-actress Oscar, Randy Newman breaking a 15-nomination losing streak to win for best original song, and former child star Ron Howard finally winning the Oscar he admitted in his speech that he’d imagined accepting “about 1,000 times.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halle Berry Explains Why Netflix's Bruised Is 'Proof' Careers Don't End At 40

Movies can change at the drop of a hat, and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised is proof of that fact. But that’s not the only lesson to be learned from the upcoming Netflix drama, as in its original form, it wasn’t even meant to find its way to Berry’s hands. Originally written for Blake Lively, Bruised underwent a transformation that proves careers for female actors don’t end at 40, and nor should they.
Moviesnewsradioklbj.com

Director Halle Berry gets down in upcoming film

Halle Berry has been throwing down in her last few movies… John Wick she trained like a beast for that roll, now with her directorial debut of her Netfix movie “Bruised”, which premieres in November. Berry said in an interview: “When you break something, it calcifies and it’s stronger. You don’t usually break the same bones twice,”. At 54 years of age now she plays an MMA role ad doing it well.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halle Berry debuts in the direction “to blows” with “Bruised”

Sports dramas they tend to fall in the favor of the juries of the festivals of international prizes. Perhaps that is why Netflix has decided to place the premiere of Bruised near the Oscar statuettes, November 23. It is the first time that Oscar winner Halle Berry has gone behind the scenes of a story that she also stars in. Bruised It will premiere on Netflix, but it was already seen at the Toronto International Film Festival last September. 3 years of work later, the now director expressed her joy via Twitter.
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ To Debut On Netflix This November

Throughout her career, Halle Berry has starred in a number of popular films like Monster’s Ball, X-Men and Catwoman. This fall, she’s preparing to release a film that is unlike anything she’s ever done before. Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, is the story of Jack Justice, a Black woman who has...
Sun Chronicle

Halle Berry movie 'The Mothership' lands again in Plainville

PLAINVILLE -- "The Mothership" -- the movie -- has landed in town again. But instead of downtown, this time the crew of the sci-fi movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry trained their cameras in local neighborhoods Thursday. Filming of scenes for the movie occurred on High Street, Paddock Drive, Bridle...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt: 5 Things to Know

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been hot and heavy since 2020 but who is the musician who stole her heart? As their romance continues to make headlines, Us Weekly has rounded up five things to know about him. The Oscar winner confirmed her relationship with Hunt in September 2020...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Halle Berry, 54, says she's 'proof' actresses don't have to be 'done' with Hollywood after turning 40... as she reveals breaking two ribs onset of new action movie

Halle Berry says she is 'proof' that the entertainment industry is changing for women over 40, just days ahead of her 55th birthday on Saturday. While Hollywood is notorious for ageism, the Oscar-winning actress raved that her career is still thriving after wrapping her new film Bruised. 'It used to...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Halle Berry Reveals She Broke Two Ribs While Shooting 'Bruised'

Halle Berry was injured on the set of "Bruised" but she chose to continue filming despite breaking two ribs. The 54-year-old actress, who makes her directorial debut with the action movie, broke two ribs on the first day of shooting. She said it was physically taxing for her but she chose to continue filming considering the lean budget they had to work on as an independent film.
MoviesHelloGiggles

Halle Berry Said She Had to Fight to Be the Director of Her New Film 'Bruised'

Halle Berry will make her directorial debut with Bruised, a Netflix indie that looks at Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter looking to make her big comeback. In some ways, Berry feels a kinship with the scrappy character, which is why she decided to play her in the film. Like Jackie, she's been fighting for respect her whole career.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Marlee Matlin on Fighting for Inclusion 34 Years After Oscar Win: 'Deafness Is Not a Costume'

When Marlee Matlin won the Best Actress Oscar at age 21, she was the first deaf person to do so. 34 years later, she is still the only deaf actor to have won the award. The actress, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old after a childhood illness, has been advocating for more inclusion of the deaf community in Hollywood since being thrust into the spotlight at 21. Matlin tells PEOPLE she wants to remind others to expand their mindset about what diversity and inclusion really means.
CelebritiesBloody Elbow

Halle Berry’s MMA drama ‘Bruised’ gets official release date

Back in September of 2019, Bloody Elbow spoke with screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb about the evolution of her screenplay, Bruised. The project had gone through significant story development, with Halle Berry and Rosenfarb working together to bring to life the story of a UFC fighter looking for a comeback. At the...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Halle Berry, 54, sports a black eye and bruises in first look at new martial arts movie Bruised... and reveals she broke her ribs filming her directorial debut

Halle Berry looked bloodied and battered in the first images released ahead of her new Netflix martial arts movie Bruised. The actress, 54, also revealed how she broke ribs while filming her directorial debut, and that she wasn't supposed to star in it originally,. She told Entertainment Weekly that she...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Halle Berry Broke Her Ribs On John Wick And It Shut Down Production. So, This Time She Acted Through The Pain

Halle Berry is a badass, and we've seen her be a badass in many of her films. She's more than capable of being an impressive action hero when given the chance, but it seems that not only is Halle Berry capable of playing a badass in the movies, she's legitimately one in real life. Her upcoming film Bruised, which she also directed, stars the actress as an MMA fighter and she does the fighting herself. The reason we know that is that she apparently broke her ribs while making the film, and then proceeded to keep making the movie rather than heal. And this wasn't even the first time she broke ribs on a movie as the same thing happened on the set of the last John Wick movie.

