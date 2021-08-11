Cancel
Gold rises as U.S. inflation readings cool early Fed taper bets

By Reuters
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpot gold rose 0.9% to $1,744.75 per ounce by 9:28 a.m. ET, recovering some ground after four straight sessions of declines. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,745.90. Gold prices jumped on Wednesday after data showing U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month eased fears that the Federal Reserve would taper its economic support sooner than expected.

