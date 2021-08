Beebe Healthcare doctors are urging Cape Region residents and visitors to take precautions as the county, state and country are in the midst of another uptick in COVID cases. “COVID-19 is once again rearing its head as the Delta variant is now coming online and starting to impact different parts of our country,” said Beebe President and CEO Dr. David Tam. “We have to face the reality of what’s going on. COVID-19 is still here.”