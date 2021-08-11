Frontenac's Dean sights set on state title before joining OSU

Galena’s Randy Cockerel (bottom) tackles Frontenac’s Landon Dean during a game in October of 2020 in Galena.

Some would say the target couldn’t be any bigger on the back of Landon Dean.

The Frontenac standout is the reigning Sports in Kansas Defensive Player of the Year. He is a two-time all-state selection and is set to play college football at Oklahoma State in the fall of 2022.

“We know Landon has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” Frontenac coach Mark Smith said. “Going into last year, everybody knew he was our (Division I) guy that got the offers and everything. He is going to get everybody’s best shot. That is going to be good for him. It’s going to help him push himself. I think he understands how important it is to give his best every play. I really expect a big season from him this year.”

Dean helped the Raiders to another successful season last fall. As a junior, he amassed 76 tackles and racked up 7.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack and recovered one fumble.

So yeah, the expectations are indeed high. The defensive end-tight end is rated as a three-star recruit and ranks as the No. 8 overall prospect by 247sports.com in Kansas.

With Kansas high school football practices set to get underway next week, Dean doesn’t seem fazed by the outside expectations.

“It’s exciting to start practice and get the pads on, hit a little bit,” Dean said. “I’m looking to have a good time and get better. Right now, the goal is to win a state championship. I think if we work hard all year and keep everybody healthy, we have a shot. That is the main goal right now.”

Frontenac is expected to be a talented bunch once again this fall, led by an impressive defense with four players who have started at least three years.

Dean included.

“We have a lot of seniors. We are returning a lot of guys that have been there and played two to three years,” Dean said. “This year is an exciting year. The team should be really good. We have a very experienced defensive line. We are going to have a good year up front. We will stop the run, which is one of the most important parts of establishing the line of scrimmage. If we can do that, we should be good on defense.”

Not only that, Dean continues to fill out his physically imposing frame. He added 10 pounds of strength over the offseason and now stands at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds.

“You don’t get a lot of kids at Frontenac (at that size),” Smith said. “He’s gained probably 40 pounds since his sophomore year. He has really worked hard in the weight room. He is a great teammate. He gets other guys to work out with him, and he makes our team better just by being around him.”

That added strength is a byproduct of Dean placing an emphasis on explosive work and power clean in the weight room.

“I have gotten a lot stronger on each of the main lifts,” he added. “I have put on some weight. Hopefully, some muscle. I’ve done everything I could (this offseason) to get stronger and faster.”

There might be a target, but Smith knows Dean is looking to take it to the next level in his final season with the program.

“I expect him to play his heart out,” Smith added. “He has done it for two years for us. We have been lucky to have him. He represents Frontenac the right away. Whatever happens this year and the next four years in college, we have been happy to have him. We will be his biggest fans.”