Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Topeka is Celebrating Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day

kmaj.com
 4 days ago

Have you heard?…Topeka is celebrating Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day this year. Rise and shine Saturday, September 18, 2021 for Blarney Breakfast. This all you can eat breakfast buffet will be served at Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant from 7-10am. This breakfast will power you up for the rest of days festivities. Enjoy a tasty breakfast, Blind Tiger brews, entertainment, and more all while celebrity servers get their Irish on for a great cause. Majic 107.7’s Angie Stevens and Amber Lee will be among those helping wait tables for this event. Don’t leave their tip jars half full – all proceeds benefit your friends with disabilities served at Capper Foundation.

www.kmaj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blarney Breakfast#Irish#Capper Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban enters Kabul as U.S. evacuation efforts continue

Members of the Taliban entered the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Sunday to a negotiate for a "peaceful surrender" of the city, a spokesman for the group said Sunday. Three Afghan officials told the Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. NBC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

(CNN) — While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday. A tropical storm watch is in effect...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy