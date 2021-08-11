Reduce collisions on Gordon Nagle Trail

The following letter was sent to state Reps. Joe Kerwin, R-125, and Tim Twardzik, R-123, regarding recent collisions on the Gordon Nagle Trail in North Manheim Township. Schuylkill County highways are among the heaviest traveled in the commonwealth. State Route 901, also known as the Gordon Nagle Trail, is a busy, two-lane thoroughfare that is a crucial link in central and southern Schuylkill County. The Gordon Nagle Trail extends from Cressona (Route 183) to the western border of Pottsville (Route 209).