Justin Thomas returns from Olympics, set to host Justin Thomas Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Justin Thomas is back home from Tokyo and back in town to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club. “It’s just in a different level,” Thomas said. “I can’t compare it or relate it to anything I do on the golf course. That’s my job, that’s what I’m practicing for, that’s what I’m trying to do for my life and this is something that I’m very fortunate to do because of my life, and it’s, my dad has done an unbelievable job of getting this event better and better every year. I tell all the kids, if anything bad happens, it’s on him, it’s not my fault. Everything good is clearly my fault, or my reasoning. It’s great and I hope that it will continue to get better and better and become the best junior tournament in the nation.”