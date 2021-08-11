Cancel
Anderson, IN

ACS board swayed to table coach's termination

The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 3 days ago
ANDERSON — A controversial recommendation to terminate a wrestling and football coach at Highland Middle School generated more than double the normal public interest online for the Anderson Community School board’s meeting Tuesday.

The district would not elaborate during the meeting or after about why Richard Kelley’s termination was being sought.

But one his strongest supporters was Buckie Bookhart, a former ACS board member, coach and teacher. He was one of two people to address the board after Kelley did.

“They took this seventh grader’s word and, from what I understand, the seventh grader went home and told his mom that coach Kelley spanked him,” Bookhart said.

Patrick Hill, the school board president, warned Bookhart to refrain from discussing the specifics of the personnel issue at hand, and Bookhart apologized.

More than 250 people watched the meeting streamed live on Facebook, more than the average 100 people who normally view the meeting there, according to Brad Meadows,director of district and community engagement for ACS.

Meadows said there also were about 35 people attending in person.

Kelley, the coach, also addressed the board during public comments.

“The lie that was told on me slandered my name and ACS’ actions justifies their complaint when it is unjustified,” he said.

As Kelley spoke, about a dozen people commented on the meeting’s live stream in support; some simply posted #KeepKelley.

The board later voted on a human resources report that included the recommendation to terminate Kelley.

Board members Diane Airhart and Holly Renz, however, made a motion to pass the recommended personnel action in the report only after Kelley’s termination was removed for additional review.

“I would like a little more information,” said Airhart.

“I, too, would like to have more information,” said Renz.

By a 4-3 board vote, the termination was removed from the recommended actions being voted on.

Airhart and Renz both said they were swayed to review the recommendation following the comments made by Randy Stomps and Bookhart.

Stomps is a longtime teacher at ACS and a former athletic director in the district; Bookhart is a former ACS board member, coach and teacher. Both men addressed the board after Kelley.

Stomps said he has known Kelley for a very long time and spoke about Kelley’s dedication to students long before he was paid to be a coach for ACS.

“He came and volunteered for years,” said Stomps. “He was the best coach out there because he would take care of everything. He made sure all the athletes had everything they needed and did everything that was supposed to be done. He took care of the uniforms, he took care of the helmets, he took care of all the things coaches need to do to let the other coaches do their thing.:

Stomps said he didn’t know the whole situation, but he knew Kelley was a good man, and “we should be here honoring him.”

Bookhart told the board that Kelley assisted him for 12 years without ever being paid. It was Bookhart who suggested that the board table any action to terminate Kelley until the next board meeting.

“Richard Kelley was never given his due process,” said Bookhart. “He never got a chance to sit down with the parent and the student to discuss the situation between him (the student) and the coaches.”

Bookhart said Kelley was also not given an opportunity to discuss the situation with the (parties involved and the) administration.

Meadow said he was unable to talk about the details regarding the recommendation to terminate Kelley.

“The only thing I can say is he is not a teacher, he is a lay coach as we call it, and those individuals are hired at the discretion of the building principal. And if there is any sort of disciplinary issue with a lay coach that is not a teacher or any part of the union or a protected position, the principal has the ability to terminate the individual, and then it is brought before the board for approval,” he said.

Meadows said he is unaware if law enforcement was involved, but the school is working with the parents.

“We will go back and reopen the investigation at the board’s request,” said Meadows.

When contacted by The Herald Bulletin, Kelley declined to comment.

