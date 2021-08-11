Cancel
Neal Conan, Former Host Of NPR's 'Talk Of The Nation,' Has Died

 3 days ago

There has been a loss in NPR's extended family. Neal Conan, who spent 36 years at this network, 11 years of that hosting Talk Of The Nation, died of a cancerous brain tumor. He was 71 years old. Our longtime colleague Robert Siegel knew Conan for almost 50 years and has this remembrance.

Journalismhawaiipublicradio.org

Neal Conan: A Letter of Appreciation From Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Neal Conan, who spent 36 years with National Public Radio and several years as a Hawaiʻi Public Radio contributor on the "Pacific News Minute," died Tuesday in Hawaiʻi at the age of 71. A letter from Hawaiʻi Public Radio News Director Bill Dorman:. "Hawaiʻi Public Radio lost a good friend...
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Neal Conan

Neal Conan, who spent 36 years with NPR and 11 years as the host of the network’s “Talk of the Nation” died Tuesday in Hawaii of glioblastoma at the age of 71. Since joining NPR, Conan has served as Line Producer and Executive Producer of “All Things Considered” and from 1987-1988 he served as News Director for the network.
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Neal Conan, NPR's congenial, caring voice, dies at 71

Neal Conan, a radio virtuoso who as a rigorous journalist and congenial raconteur anchored NPR's flagship call-in program, "Talk of the Nation," for 12 years, died Tuesday at his farm in Hawi, Hawaii. He was 71. His wife, the travel writer, poet and essayist Gretel Ehrlich, said the cause was...
Celebritiesaspenpublicradio.org

'Fresh Air' Remembers NPR Host Neal Conan

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today, we're going to remember Neal Conan, who played an important part in the history of NPR on and off the air. He died Tuesday of glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. He was 71. He worked at NPR for 36 years in several capacities - as a reporter, executive producer of All Things Considered, news director, London bureau chief and anchoring live coverage of hearings and events. In 1991, while reporting on the Gulf War, he was captured by the Iraqi Republican Guard and held hostage for one week. For 13 years, he was a daily presence in the lives of many listeners as the host of NPR's talk show Talk of the Nation. We were lucky to have Neal as a guest host on FRESH AIR for a week in April 2001. Of course, he sounded great.
