Young Bae and Rob didn’t work out. “Black Ink Crew” star Young Bae opened up about plenty on the show since her first season. She has discussed her painful childhood. And she has admitted that having an abusive father has still been difficult for her to process even as an adult. Bae tried to talk things out with her dad in front of the cameras, too. But it wasn’t productive. And she was too emotional to even get all the words out that she wanted while they were face to face.