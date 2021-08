LUBBOCK, Texas — Before the 2021 high school football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams. The 2021 Blitz Previews continue with the Meadow Broncos. Meadow is ready to build on a solid foundation set by five returning starters on each side of the ball and their first Head Coach to return for a second season for the first time in five years.