Seahawks might not want to give Duane Brown new deal; Jamal Adams negotiations stalled

Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
A new deal for Duane Brown would represent his fourth NFL contract. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As you probably know by now, Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown and safety Jamal Adams are seeking new contracts and are “holding in” in an effort to make that a reality. Recently, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll described the Adams negotiations as “amicable” but refused to comment on the Brown situation, which suggested that the Seahawks might not willing to extend Russell Wilson’s blindside protector.

Brady Henderson of ESPN.com (video link) confirmed that it’s unclear if the Seahawks want to give Brown a new contract. Even though Brown did play every game for Seattle last year and has finished as a PFF top-25 tackle in each of his four Seahawks seasons, he will turn 36 at the end of this month and has battled knee issues in recent seasons. As Henderson observes, Brown barely practiced at all last year as Seattle sought to manage his knee problems.

Couple that with the fact that the third contracts the Seahawks have given out to veteran players — a new deal for Brown would actually represent his fourth NFL contract — have not been terribly successful, and it’s easier to understand why Seattle is a bit reluctant to extend Brown. That is despite Wilson stumping for his LT. Wilson, who was quite outspoken on his desire for improved pass protection earlier this year, said, “[Brown] looks like he’s 28-30 out there. He’s really exceptional. So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people fear him, to be honest with you, when they’re rushing him and playing against him. So we definitely want to be able to get him back out there. We’ve got to figure that out because we need Duane Brown” (via Henderson).

And amicable or not, the negotiations between Adams and the Seahawks are at a standstill. Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times report that, although the two sides were close to an accord last week, talks have stalled due to disagreements over contract structure and guaranteed money. Jude and Condotta say player and team are presently entrenched in their respective positions, and Peter King of NBC Sports says the Seattle has stretched itself about as far as it’s willing to go.

Wilson, meanwhile, is willing to restructure his deal to facilitate new agreements for Adams and Brown, according to the Seattle Times scribes. Such a restructure would simply see Wilson convert some of his base salary into a signing bonus that can be spread out over the life of his contract, so it’s not as if the QB is making any concessions here.

In this instance, the Seahawks would rather not take Wilson up on his offer. Spreading out Wilson’s cap hit over the 2022-23 campaigns would increase his franchise tag number for 2024 and therefore increase the starting point in contract negotiations when the time comes. Seattle has $8.3 million of cap space at the moment, and extensions for Adams and/or Brown could decrease their cap charges for 2021, so the Seahawks might not need to restructure anyone else’s deal to enter into long-term accords with its Pro Bowl safety and LT.

