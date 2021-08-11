Cloverdale council discussing more stringent water measures

Aug. 11 meeting will bring water shortage stages to the forefront. At a city council meeting on Aug. 11, Cloverdale officials will once again be weighing whether or not to implement stricter water use guidelines for residents and businesses alike. Right now, Cloverdale has a mandatory 25% water reduction — on Wednesday, the council is slated to discuss whether it wants to declare a Stage 4 or a Stage 5 water shortage emergency and increase the water reduction target to 40%.