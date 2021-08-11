The Mystery of ChanTen, the Amarillo Zoo’s Only Elephant

One of my coworkers today showed me interesting picture. It was of a young elephant that seemed to be in a pool of sorts. She said it was take here in Amarillo in the 1960s. Now, I'm naturally a curious person so I decided to dig deeper. I'm a big fan of the Amarillo Zoo and it's been fun to see to some of the additions--like the new bear cub Mesa and Daisy the Camel. So that makes it fun for me to look into the past and see what once was.