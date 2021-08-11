New school year, new rules and guidance related to COVID-19
On Aug. 10 the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) and members of the county’s department of health team came together to provide a webinar to educate parents, students, families, teachers and other school staff about what the new school year will look like, even as it starts in the shadow of the “fourth wave” of COVID-19. The webinar was comprised of two parts: a presentation from school and public health staff, followed by a Q&A portion with community members submitting questions via email and on Facebook.soconews.org
