Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Citizen Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The Cardinals' home stand against peers circling .500 did not yield the momentum they hoped coming out of the trade deadline and into the most welcoming stretch of their schedule. Atlanta's sweep proved a speedbump and Kansas City's victory Sunday a pothole, jarring the Cardinals from any momentum before heading on what should be the smoothest road trip of the season.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Nolan Arenado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Pirates#Race#Pnc Park#Braves#Reds#Era#The National League#American League#Bucs#Class Aa Springfield#Cardinals#Rf 2#Ss 8#Lhp#Cf 4#The Post Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds, Bets: J.A. Happ O/U 4.5 Strikeout Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. J.A. Happ O/U 4.5 STRIKEOUTS VS. PIRATES. The 38-year-old J.A. Happ will make his second...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Happ expected to start for the Cardinals against Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (55-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +107, Cardinals -125; over/under is 9...
MLBarcamax.com

Cardinals' Happ sharp in 4-1 win vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH — If there’s a safe harbor for the Cardinals, a place where they can dock a few times this month, refuel, and maybe, just maybe get some buoyancy in this season after several months of low tide, it’s along the Allegheny River at PNC Park. They’ll need starts like...
MLB247Sports

Jacob Robson gets MLB call up to the Detroit Tigers

It was known quickly that Mississippi State’s 2013 baseball team was special but that continues to prove true as the eighth player from the team has now made it to The Show. Jacob Robson joins several other Bulldogs from that team, and 62 others all-time, to get the call up to the Major League as the Detroit Tigers delivered the news to Robson on Wednesday night. The Canadian outfielder got the call as he replaces an injured Niko Goodrum.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Rookie Ober, Twins blank White Sox 1-0; Polanco homers

UNDATED (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who will be next player to reach 500 home runs after Miguel Cabrera?

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Three reasons Kris Bryant will not re-sign

At the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline, the SF Giants made a last-minute, bold move to acquire 3B/OF Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs. In the deal, the Giants gave up prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian. So far, Bryant has been a welcome addition to the Giants lineup. In...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: The Paul DeJong dilemma

Although he has a team-friendly contract, St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is quite possibly playing his way out of the team’s future plans. Should the Cardinals explore upgrades at the shortstop position?. Flashback to 2019, and you’ll see a potential franchise cornerstone player named Paul DeJong making his first...
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

PIRATES, CARDINALS IN 2022 HOME OPENER

Major League Baseball announced its 2022 regular season schedule earlier today and has an Opening Day that will look different than in previous years. In the past, only one game was played in prime time on Opening Day, but next year, all 30 clubs will take to the field on Thursday, March 31. Other notable dates for the upcoming season include Jackie Robinson Day – which will be celebrated April 15 – and the 92nd MLB All-Star Game which is scheduled for July 19.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates’ ship sinks against Phillies, 15-4

In what’s becoming a distressing regularity, the Pirates not only failed to close out a sweep, they failed ... period. Today, they crashed and burned against the Phillies, 15-4, at PNC Park. Mitch Keller, in his first Bucs start since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis, seemed more confident on the mound...
MLBKMOV

Cardinals release 2022 schedule

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have released their 2022 schedule!. Next year the team will open the season on the road in Pittsburgh on March 31. Their Home Opener is set for April 7 against the Pirates. The 2022 season will have 26 home series and 26 road series,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Game Friday: Cardinals vs. Cowboys odds, prediction, injury report, schedule, live stream, and TV channel for preseason opener

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, so we’ve got a prediction plus the odds, injury report, live stream, and TV info for you. Finally, the Arizona Cardinals will be back in action on Friday for the first time since the 2020 season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in an exhibition matchup inside State Farm Stadium.
MLBCitizen Tribune

Wainwright scheduled to start for Cardinals at Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (56-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-72, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-6, 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +149, Cardinals -171; over/under is 9...
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Cross country set for five races in 2021 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University cross country teams will compete in five races this fall, capped by the ASUN Championship. Bellarmine will open the season Sept. 3 in the Belmont Open at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The Knights will follow Sept. 17 in the Notre Dame National...
MLBlincolnjournal.com

Schedule favors Reds in playoff chase

CINCINNATI — If the Cincinnati Reds make the playoffs, they’ll need a strong finish to the season. With a significantly easier schedule than the two teams they’re chasing, a postseason berth is at least a solid possibility. The Reds are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division...
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (55-56) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71) in Game 1 of a three-game competition at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. St. Louis failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final match of a series to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. The Cardinals secured the first two installments of a three-game series with a 4-2 victory in the opener and limited the scoring of the Royals to just two runs in a 5-2 triumph on Saturday. However, St. Louis just scored three runs in the 8th frame to tie the score at 5-5 in the final round and failed to score in the final inning for a one-run defeat at 5-6 on Sunday. Starter Jon Lester struggled in his start for 5.0 innings after allowing five earned runs on six hits with two walks granted and struck out two batters in picking up the loss. Right Fielder Dylan Carlson led the offense for the Cardinals with one run, two hits, and two RBIs in the losing effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy