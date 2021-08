The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has been reliant on the trio of Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Reyes, and Genesis Cabrera, especially where the team has a lead or is playing in a close game. These three pitchers have all done well, but outside of them, the Cardinals have not found much reliability. This is why all three pitchers rank in the top 25 of all relievers in innings pitched, with Gallegos throwing the 3rd most innings, Reyes throwing the 18th most, and Cabrera throwing the 23rd most. These pitchers have combined for 2.3 fWAR. The Cardinals bullpen as a whole has combined for just 1.7 fWAR on the season. As a result, it is clear that there is a real problem when the Cardinals need to use any other relievers.