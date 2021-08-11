Traffic enforcement blitz underway in the Falls

A New York State trooper stops a vehicle at 63rd Street and Buffalo Avenue on March 27. Photo by RobShots

Falls police, along with Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and New York State troopers will join forces to combat what is being described as a "troubling surge" in speeding and reckless driving on city streets.

The announcement Tuesday follows a report Monday by the Niagara County Traffic Safety Board calling for increased attention to motorist complaints regarding reckless and aggressive drivers throughout the county.

Mayor Robert Restaino and Police Superintendent John Faso said the special enforcement detail will target "aggressive driving" and was being launched in response to citizen complaints about "increasing reckless operation of vehicles within our city's limits."

Faso indicated that the enforcement campaign has actually been underway for about two weeks and acknowledged that incidents of speeding and reckless driving have been on the rise.

Restaino reminded motorists to "slow down and adhere to the Vehicle and Traffic Law, which is in place to keep our streets safe."

At the same time, the Niagara County Traffic Safety Board weighed-in with a call for more focused traffic enforcement around the county. The board is charged with promoting and overseeing traffic safety.

It members include members of law enforcement, local and county public works departments, and members of the Niagara County Legislature.

"Recently, there has been an increase in the number of complaints to law enforcement agencies in Niagara County regarding vehicles that are speeding, operating recklessly and failing to observe traffic controls,” Middleport Police Chief John Swick said. "Traffic Safety is public safety."

Swick is the chairman of the safety board.

The Middleport chief said law enforcement agencies around the county will be increasing their enforcement efforts to combat traffic related offenses.

“The three leading causes of accidents in Niagara County are distracted driving, failure to yield the right of way, and unsafe speed," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "We will be focusing patrols on these behaviors in an effort to reduce accidents and make the roadways safer.”

Filicetti said some drivers have expressed surprise at the increase efforts of law enforcement to address aggressive driving. He said the drivers apparently thought that pandemic efforts to limit person to person contact meant traffic laws were no longer enforced.

"We stop someone for doing 100 mph in a 50 mph zone and they say, 'I didn't think you were stopping people.'," Filicetti said. "Well they're finding out we are stopping people."

Law enforcement agencies affiliated with the county traffic safety board, and participating in the target enforcement patrols, include the Lewiston, Lockport, Middleport, Town of Niagara, North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls Police Departments, as well as the New York State Park Police, New York State Police and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

"The safety and security of the residents and visitors of Niagara County is paramount," Filicetti said. "These and all other agencies in Niagara County would like to remind the public to follow the rules of the road, slow down and be observant."