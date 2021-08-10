Rookie Season

Figuring it all out as a new hunter. Learning to hunt in Montana is among the most challenging of undertakings, and many a frustrated neophyte has abandoned the activity after the first season. As with most outdoor pursuits, there’s all the required gear, skills to develop, and knowledge of where to go. Unlike most outdoor pursuits, hunting also requires formal training and licensing, an understanding of animal behavior, and intimacy with deadly weapons. Sure, the occasional greenhorn knocks down an animal his first season, or even his first hunt. But that’s mostly luck—as the saying goes, even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. And while experience is the best teacher, a little help goes a long way toward flattening the learning curve. Here’s an overview.