Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Rookie Season

By Mike England
outsidebozeman.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiguring it all out as a new hunter. Learning to hunt in Montana is among the most challenging of undertakings, and many a frustrated neophyte has abandoned the activity after the first season. As with most outdoor pursuits, there’s all the required gear, skills to develop, and knowledge of where to go. Unlike most outdoor pursuits, hunting also requires formal training and licensing, an understanding of animal behavior, and intimacy with deadly weapons. Sure, the occasional greenhorn knocks down an animal his first season, or even his first hunt. But that’s mostly luck—as the saying goes, even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while. And while experience is the best teacher, a little help goes a long way toward flattening the learning curve. Here’s an overview.

outsidebozeman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Hunting Season#Hunting License#Grouse#Fwp#Gazetteer#Bridgers#The Block Management Area#Bma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Related
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Enjoy the Pump – Winchester Prototype 30-30 Pump-Action

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! After the introduction of Winchester’s 1893/1897 pump-action shotgun, the shotgun industry boomed for Winchester. It is probably a decent guess that with the success of their later Model 12 and the love for the Model 94 and its .30-30 Win cartridges made this idea burst from paper to real life. Engineers at Winchester had high enough hopes for a pump-action .30-30 Win to make a prototype, but most likely were dispelled by other notable rifles coming into the world at the time.
AllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: Riton 1 Primal 3-9x40mm Riflescope

Last year I wrote about the revamping of the Riton Optics brand and their easy new-purpose/price-structure for scopes. Lately I’ve had the chance to test one of those scopes, the Riton 1 Primal 3-9x40mm. The name is indicative of price (1 indicates entry level pricing) and purpose: Primal is Riton’s hunting-oriented scope line. I soon discovered that, while the price may be entry-level, this scope offers more than I expected.
Ocean City, NJdownbeach.com

OC Beach Patrol looking for a few end-of-season rookie guards

OCEAN CITY – Due to an anticipated staffing shortage starting in mid-August, the Ocean City Beach Patrol will hold a special rookie tryout to hire a small number of lifeguards to work from Aug. 16 through Labor Day with additional work in September available. Any potential candidate must be available...

Comments / 0

Community Policy