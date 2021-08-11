NASA Science, Cargo Launches on Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission

A Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus cargo ship just made its biggest delivery yet for NASA at the International Space Station. The Cygnus NG-16 vessel was captured by astronauts wielding the station's robotic arm at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT) on Thursday as both spacecraft soared over the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Portugal. The Cygnus supply ship was christened the S.S. Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut Ellison Onuzuka, who was killed along with six others in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986.