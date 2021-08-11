Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Science, Cargo Launches on Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 3 days ago

WALLOPS, Va. (NASA PR) — A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station with more than 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo after launching at 6:01 p.m. EDT Tuesday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At 8:46 p.m., the spacecraft's solar arrays successfully deployed to collect sunlight to power Cygnus on its journey to the station.

Related
Aerospace & Defense Posted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & Defense Posted by
Space.com

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at International Space Station with its biggest NASA haul ever

A Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus cargo ship just made its biggest delivery yet for NASA at the International Space Station. The Cygnus NG-16 vessel was captured by astronauts wielding the station's robotic arm at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT) on Thursday as both spacecraft soared over the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Portugal. The Cygnus supply ship was christened the S.S. Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut Ellison Onuzuka, who was killed along with six others in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986.
Aerospace & Defense NASA

Cygnus Approaching Station Now Live on NASA TV

A Northrop Grumman cargo ship carrying more than 8,200 pounds of science and research investigations, supplies, and hardware is set to arrive at the International Space Station early this morning. The uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft launched at 6:01 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 10 on an Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Astronomy scitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists' ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Astronomy Digital Trends

Cosmonaut's remarkable photo shows unusual view of ISS

A photo of the International Space Station (ISS) shared this week by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy offers an unusual view of the orbiting laboratory. While most images sent from the space station focus on Earth, this one, taken from Russia's Nauka module that caused a bit of a scare when it arrived at the ISS last month, shows us a small section of the satellite that's currently home to a crew of seven.
Aerospace & Defense NASASpaceFlight.com

NG-16 arrives at ISS, Northrop Grumman talks Cygnus' future use

After a 36 hour phasing profile, the S.S. Ellison Onizuka cargo ship, part of Northrop Grumman's NG-16 mission, has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS). Safely in the grip of Canadarm2, Cygnus was attached to the nadir port of the Unity (Node-1) module for the multi-month cargo delivery and removal process.
Cape Canaveral, FL wmfe.org

Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman is making another supply run to the International Space Station. The speedy, special delivery includes pizza for the seven residents on board. The company's newest Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia's eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the space station Thursday. The...
Astronomy parabolicarc.com

NASA Spacecraft Provides Insight into Asteroid Bennu's Future Orbit

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — In a study released Wednesday, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists' ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Aerospace & Defense NASA

Cygnus on its Way to Station as Crew Maintains Research

The Expedition 65 crew is getting ready for the arrival of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo craft when it arrives Thursday morning. The International Space Station residents also continued microgravity research while preparing for an upcoming spacewalk today. NASA TV will begin its broadcast of the Cygnus space freighter's approach and...
Aerospace & Defense aerotechnews.com

NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance awards sustainment, training support to Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in support of the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force. The contract, designed to support fleet readiness, covers operations, maintenance and lifecycle sustainment of NATO's fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles, air vehicle mission command and...
Astronomy Posted by
Space.com

Mercury-bound spacecraft snaps selfie with Venus in close flyby (photo)

A European-Japanese BepiColombo probe headed to Mercury zoomed past Venus on Tuesday (Aug 10), beaming back selfies and other measurements that might reveal new facts about the cloudy planet's atmosphere. The European Space Agency (ESA), which cooperates on this mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), released the first...
Astronomy superhits1027.com

NASA To Study 'Goldmine' Asteroid Worth $700 Quintillion Dollars

NASA is getting ready to study an asteroid that is literally a floating goldmine. The asteroid, named 'Psyche 16', contains enough precious metals to make everyone on Earth a billionaire. Researchers estimate its worth at roughly $700 quintillion. Now NASA is launching a probe to get a closer look at...
Aerospace & Defense wbwn.com

NASA Recruiting For Simulated Mars Missions

If you've ever dreamed of going to Mars – here's your chance! (well, sort of) NASA is looking for applicants for several year-long missions to simulate life on the red planet. You'll be based at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working...
Astronomy Posted by
Space.com

Solar Orbiter spacecraft sends postcard from Venus in flyby video

The sun-exploring spacecraft Solar Orbiter has captured this video of a glowing crescent of Venus as it flew past the planet during an orbit adjustment maneuver on Monday (Aug 9). The video was taken by Solar Orbiter's Heliospheric Imager, or SoloHI, as the joint European Space Agency (ESA)/NASA satellite zipped...

