The Mole 2’s epic game of hide and seek took place in a town later destroyed by an earthquake
The Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 10, “The Tenth Betrayal,” which first aired July 16, 2002.www.realityblurred.com
