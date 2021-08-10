Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Mole 2’s epic game of hide and seek took place in a town later destroyed by an earthquake

By Andy Dehnart
reality blurred
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 10, “The Tenth Betrayal,” which first aired July 16, 2002.

www.realityblurred.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Hide And Seek#Epic#Town Square#Gameplay#Mole#American#Romeo Juliet#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesreality blurred

The Mole resumes its game after an eight-month break

The Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 4, “The Fourth Betrayal,” which first aired June 4, 2002.
TV Seriesreality blurred

The Mole’s producers become obsessed with rule-breaking—and breaking the players

The Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 6, “The Sixth Betrayal,” which first aired June 18, 2002.
TV Showsreality blurred

Foot juice, car trouble, and drinking with Anderson Cooper on The Mole 2

The Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 9, “The Ninth Betrayal,” which first aired July 9, 2002.
TV Seriesreality blurred

Tiny Bubbles, creepy dolls, and Anderson Cooper’s Funhouse on The Mole 2

The Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 11, “The Eleventh Betrayal,” which first aired July 23, 2002.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Burn is a musical epic from Stone’s Convict Games

Burn is the next title from Convict Games, developers of the Aussie Stoner Noir Stone. The title will follow a Finnish pop star named Nina Burn across three different phases of her career: her debut at age 17, establishment at age 24, and climax at age 27. A series of player choices — ranging between good, bad and ugly — will result in 16 different endings.
TV Seriesreality blurred

The Mole brings back its ‘hideous game,’ and a wild animal freaks out the crew

The Mole first aired 20 years ago and is finally streaming again thanks to Netflix, which is filming a new season with American contestants. This summer, I’m re-watching the first two seasons, and recapping, analyzing, and discussing each episode, continuing today with The Mole: The Next Betrayal. This is season 2, episode 12, “The Twelfth Betrayal,” which first aired July 30, 2002.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy