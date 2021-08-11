Cancel
Clark County, IN

Community members voice variety of opinions on Greater Clark mask mandate

By BROOKE MCAFEE
The Evening News
The Evening News
 3 days ago
CLARK COUNTY — Tensions ran high among some attendees at Tuesday’s Greater Clark County Schools meeting as several people refused to comply with the district’s mask requirement, leading the board to call for a recess for nearly 20 minutes.

But after the board returned to the room, the meeting proceeded with minimal interruption, and COVID-19 protocols were later addressed during comments from the public, board and superintendent.

The district started the school year July 28 with optional masks for students and staff, but on Saturday, Superintendent Mark Laughner announced an updated policy following the state’s color-coded system tracking COVID-19 spread.

The new policy includes masks requirements in the orange and red categories — Clark County is now in the orange category — and Greater Clark began its mask requirements Monday. Masks are only recommended in the blue or yellow categories.

The change in policy followed a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in Greater Clark since the return to school. Franklin Square Elementary in Jeffersonville moved to eLearning Tuesday due to the number of staff and students under quarantine. The school is expected to resume in-person learning Monday.

As of Monday, Greater Clark had 87 positive COVID-19 cases, including two staff members and 85 students, and 1,261 students quarantined, according to Laughner. This compared with only 30 positive cases the first month of school in 2020.

Laughner said the updated policy was “data-driven.”

“It’s not my job to be political, it’s not my job to pick sides on whatever political spectrum the mask issue falls on,” he said. “It’s my job to look at the data, and it’s also our job as educators to keep kids in school and educate them.”

A number of officers from the Jeffersonville Police Department were present at the school board meeting, including an officer at the front of the building who performed metal detector wand searches before attendees entered the board room.

As the meeting started, Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter noted that some in the audience were not wearing a mask and asked them to either wear a mask or leave the building based on the district’s current masking policy.

“I have some masks up here for you to put on,” he said. “We asked our students and our staff this week — and I know we all know about that — to please wear a mask, so I’m asking you to do the same.”

He told the attendees if they did not want to wear a mask, they could watch the meeting online but would not be allowed to stay in the board room.

“You’re going to have to physically remove me,” one attendee said following Buckwalter’s request. He later repeated this statement after Buckwalter noted the presence of police officers in the room.

As a couple of attendees continued to shout out in protest, Buckwalter announced the board would take a recess as officers communicated with those individuals.

The attendee who initially said he would have to be physically removed argued with police officers after the board members left the room. He said “this is the hill I’m willing to die on.”

After the board members left the room, some of the attendees argued with the officers before eventually leaving the board room. This included the first attendee, who complained the officers “are following behind me like I’m some sort of threat” before leaving with his family.

Some attendees who entered without face coverings decided to wear a mask and stay at the board meeting, but a number wore the masks below their nose or below their chins.

A few people stood outside the doors of the board room and in the parking lot throughout the meeting, including some who were asked to leave after not complying with the mask policy. At least a couple wore or carried symbols associated with Three Percenters, a far-right militia group.

Seating was limited at Tuesday’s Greater Clark school board meeting to allow for social distancing. On Monday, disruptions from attendees at the New Albany-Floyd County school board meeting also led that board to call a recess as people shouted out their opposition to masking policies.

The NAFCS school board meeting included a much larger crowd and about an hour of public comments from those opposed to masking in schools.

Only three community members spoke during Greater Clark’s public comments section, including people with opposing views on mask requirements in schools.

Jeffersonville resident Michael Linz said he is opposed to mask requirements in school, saying he is concerned about the effect of masks and COVID-19 protocols on children’s mental health.

He criticized the district’s approach to COVID-19 policies, saying Greater Clark has been inconsistent.

“I ask that you all relook at that [policy] and allow it to be a choice and not a mandate,” he said.

Jeffersonville resident Michael Hilliard voiced support for a mask mandate in schools, saying he applauds school officials for the decision.

“Considering the rapid spread of COVID in our school system the first eight days of school, it was a wise and prudent decision. I want to implore you though to continue to follow the science regarding masks.”

Hilliard said a mask mandate “is the only way to ensure that our kids are protected in schools.”

“This is a public health issue plain and simple,” he said.

Following the recess, the board meeting mostly went without further interruptions except for an outcry from an attendee during board comments.

Greater Clark board member Teresa Bottorff-Perkins criticized the attendees who were wearing their masks below their chins.

“I don’t know why you’re doing it, but for those of you who are doing that I’m sorry that you don’t care about the rest of us,” she said.

That led to an attendee asking why some board members weren’t wearing the masks when they walked in the room.

Buckwalter said “it’s a tough situation” in regards to masking, and he noted it has become a politically charged topic.

“We’re sitting up here as a board of seven trying to make the best decision we can for the most kids we can,” he said.

Greater Clark board member Keith Freeman said during board comments now is the time take responsibility for each other “because we’re all in the same boat.” He said the way the district approached COVID-19 during the first days of school did not work and he believes this could be a turning point for the community.

“We had an entire school that closed this week — think about that,” she said. “An entire school. Therefore, anything we did previous obviously didn’t work. So we’re going back to the drawing board and we have to come up with something we knew did work.”

Freeman said he doesn’t like wearing masks but he wears them, and his kids wear masks each day at school.

“So when I go out to the community and I see someone who’s not putting forth the same effort, that bothers me,” he said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Before the board’s recess, Brian Jones was sworn in as Greater Clark’s new board member. He is filling the position previously occupied by Bill Hawkins, who resigned from the board in July. He represents the New Washington area.

Jones previously served for four years about a decade ago.

“I had some experience with the school board and I know mid-term for someone to step down, the experience might help so I thought I’d help out where I can,” he said.

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
Media Account for The Evening News

