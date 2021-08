Summer League is Carsen Edwards time and he impressed once again today. After shining in 2019, he picked up where he left off. Payton Pritchard (23 points) looked how you want an NBA rotation player to look in Summer League action, which is too good to be there. He basically did whatever he wanted out there and was deadly from 3-point range. My guy Yam Madar also was quite impressive. Hopefully he continues to shine, so that Brad Stevens and the Celtics bring him over this season.