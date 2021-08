During AEW Fight for the Fallen, Darby Allin seemingly cut a promo that was about CM Punk, who is heavily rumored to be joining the company. He said: “I’ll be in Chicago. You know, I’ve been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they’re the greatest. There is only one place to really prove that, right here in AEW. Even if you think you are the best in the world.”