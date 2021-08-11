Uncle Mo Colts Snares Bid of $1.6 Million To Top 1st Day of Fasig-Tipton’s Saratoga Yearling Sale

The Fasig-Tipton 100 Year Saratoga Sale auction celebration for selected yearlings will take place August 9-10 Monday and Tuesday evening at 630 p.m. On the grounds of the Humphrey S. Finney sales pavilion on George Street in Saratoga Springs with a kickoff ribbon cutting. This years selected yearling sale offering the best of the North American yearling crop will be one of historical significance. Due to last year’s pandemic shut down of the 2020 Saratoga Sale and the fact that the horse industry itself has maneuvered through a lot during these restrictions, it will be a celebration of genuine joy this August. The President and Chief Executive officer of Fasig Tipton Co., Boyd Browning summed up the excitement, “All of us at Fasig-Tipton are eagerly anticipating our 100th Saratoga Yearling Sale! We hope to have the sale of a century and erase the disappointment of not being able to conduct our sales last year due to COVID.” Manuel Hernandez, Plant manager from Fasig-Tipton relished the same mantra, “We are so happy to be reopening and to welcome everyone back to Saratoga for this historic sale. I also would like to thank my crew for all their hard work to get everything ready for the sale.” The skill and care that the horse industry has shown throughout this past year has been a model to follow for any industry. With fortitude and grace, they come to this celebratory kick off of 100 years with a grateful attitude. The fact that people will be able to watch in person is just a small blessing that will have huge rewards. Economically and socially, this will be a win. And in horse racing that is the word of the day! The ultimate goal is to WIN.