Utah National Guard prepares to deploy 50 members to US-Mexico border

By Michael Locklear, KUTV
wgxa.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah National Guard is preparing to deploy about 50 service members to the U.S.-Mexico border later this year. They will provide “general support” and man mobile surveillance camera sites, according to Lt. Emery van Broekhuizen, a federal defense spokesman with Joint Task Force North. The...

