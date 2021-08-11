Cancel
Remembering Tony Esposito

By Dave Marzullo
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Esposito was a Blackhawks legend, an ambassador, and a friend to fans and us at WGN Radio. He visited with us on the air many times over the years. Here are a number of those conversations. With Garry Meier, April 19, 2011:. With Dean Richards, June 9, 2013:. With...

wgnradio.com

HockeyTMZ.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito -- one of greatest goalies EVER -- died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer ... NHL officials confirmed. "The hockey world will miss him greatly," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn."
NHLESPN

Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who was a fixture for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 78. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement that Esposito had a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chicago claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens in what was then an...
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.
NHLSports Illustrated

Top 100 Goalies of All Time: No. 17 — Tony Esposito

Tony Esposito grew up old-school when it came to hockey. As a youth in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., he got to see one game a week on TV: Hockey Night in Canada with Foster Hewitt on Saturday night. By the age of 12, he began to notice something. “I was watching the goalies,” he said. “The guy would shoot from the blueline and the goalies would be standing up. How did they see through all the players in front of them?”
NHLNHL

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the Passing of Tony Esposito

NEW YORK (Aug. 10, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito:. “The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito,” Commissioner Bettman said. “From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years. Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors.
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLNHL

THE VERDICT: On Ice and Off, Tony Esposito Brought Excellence

Hockey world mourns the loss of ultimate teammate and selfless friend Tony Esposito. Phil Esposito is on the phone, not doing well. He frequently joked about how he's the life of the party, while younger brother Tony was dour because of his occupation. Goalie. You know. Phil lit up a room and Tony emptied it. But that was all schtick, and now it's Phil who is shattered.
NHLNHL

NEWS: Toews, Kane, Fleury, Savard and More on Passing of Tony Esposito

Statements from around the organization and the NHL on the passing of Tony Esposito. In the wake of Tuesday's news of Tony Esposito's passing, several around the organization and the NHL have issued statements in memory of the Hall of Fame netminder:. Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews:. "Tony was a wonderful...
