Truman Banquet set for Aug. 20
The Bonneville County Democrats will hold their 41st annual Truman Banquet 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Freeman Park bandshell in Idaho Falls. The scheduled speakers are Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth, IDP Executive Director Jared DeLoof, Idaho Falls City council member John Radford, Idaho legislative candidate Miranda Marquit, Idaho Rep. James Ruchti, Idaho legislative candidate Travis Oler and Idaho legislative candidate David Roth.www.postregister.com
