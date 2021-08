EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The president of Mexico will be in Chihuahua on Saturday and Sunday to inaugurate two new National Guard buildings, Mexican media report. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador begins a three-day tour of northern states on Friday with a morning news conference in Cabo. News reports say he will outline progress on his social welfare programs in Baja California Sur. He is scheduled to do likewise in the state of Colima on Saturday morning, before traveling to Chihuahua in the afternoon.