Sharife Cooper is officially an Atlanta Hawk. Cooper will study behind point guard Trae Young, an NBA star that has a very similar game to Cooper. Both guards are fantastic finishers at the rim. Both Cooper and Young understand how to draw contact and earn a living on the free-throw line. Their ball handling and court vision are exceptional. The only downside to Sharife’s game is that he hasn’t added the outside shot yet. Cooper only shot 22.5% from three during his 12 games at Auburn. Because of his size, Cooper may struggle defensively. He’ll need to add some range to his offensive game to try and steal some minutes from Young.