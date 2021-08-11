Cancel
Cubs draftees debut; Cousins back from COVID

By Mike McGraw
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Some of the Cubs' 2021 draft picks have started playing at the Arizona rookie league. On Sunday, second-rounder James Triantos, fifth-rounder Liam Spence, 10th-rounder Peter Matt and 15th-rounder B.J. Murray were in the lineup. Spence, an Australia native who played at Tennessee, is expected to head to Class A South...

