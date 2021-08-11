Cubs draftees debut; Cousins back from COVID

Deichmann was recalled by the Cubs on Friday and will bat fifth and play right field against the White Sox in his major-league debut. Jason Heyward hit the injured list with finger inflammation in a corresponding move, which should give the 26-year-old Deichmann the opportunity to prove he belongs at the big-league level. Whether or not he can is an open question for now, as he bears many of the markers of a Quad-A player, which one might suspect given his age and lack of MLB experience. Like many players in that category, he has big raw power but not a lot else, as he has contact questions and doesn't offer much in the field or on the basepaths. He encouragingly cut his strikeout rate to 22.8 percent in 67 Triple-A games this season and showed an excellent eye, but his raw pop didn't translate into too much game power, leading to just four homers and a .439 slugging percentage. He may ultimately be little more than a part-time option, but the rebuilding Cubs have every incentive to give him the chance to show he's something more.