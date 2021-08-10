Cancel
Chicago Cubs: Reflecting on a difficult-to-watch weekend at Wrigley

By Alexander Patt
cubbiescrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooms and “L” flags were seen all over Wrigley Field Sunday night as thousands of Chicago White Sox fans migrated up to the North Side to see their team sweep the lowly Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are a shell of their former selves with a Triple-A caliber roster, while the Sox are one of the best teams in the American League. In the end, the outcome of this series was not surprising at all, considering the current position of both teams. Still, for Cubs fans it was brutal to see unfold.

