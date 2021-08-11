Firefighters push Town of Mount Pleasant for salary increase

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is pushing the Town of Mount Pleasant to increase the salaries of its firefighters. “At the end of one year a firefighter in Mount Pleasant makes $5,500 less than seven surrounding departments,” Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina Vice President William Pesature said. “They’ve lost 67 people in four years. It’s a 120-person department. That means in less that in less than 10 years you have lost your entire department.”