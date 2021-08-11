Yuba City’s Law races to fourth win in Hobby Stocks
Yuba City’s Howard Law continues to impress when it comes to big-time Hobby Stock racing. Law started sixth in the 20-lap main event, yet, on lap two he was already leading the star-studded event. Law then led the next 18 laps in dominating style to win his fourth main of the year. Law also received a $100 bonus from Paul Olmsted Plastering for the win. Robert Warf led the opening laps until Law was able to take command. Zach Lindgren battled Jerry Bartlett for the second spot and was finally able to pass him on lap 15. Lindgren was fast but unable to close in on Law. Bartlett finished the race in third. The championship battle took an unexpected twist on lap 18. Point leader Jacob Johnson had just passed Bartlett for third on lap 16.www.appeal-democrat.com
