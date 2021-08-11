Yuba City’s Law races to fourth win in Hobby Stocks

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Todd Patnode took the lead from Brad Zahensky with 37 laps to go to win the NHSTRA Modified 100. Zahensky was on the pole after the field was inverted. Deerfield’s Ben Byrne took the lead from Zahensky on lap 14. The first caution of the event came out on lap 32 as Andy Major spun between turns 3 and 4 as Byrne would have nowhere to go as he would get into Major. Zahensky would take over the lead as Byrne’s night would come to an end. Zahensky would lead the next 31 laps before Patnode would take the lead for good and win the 100 lap event. He would talk about the win to 22News.