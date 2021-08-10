Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Expert gives tips on how you can avoid mosquito bites this summer

By Jamie Stover
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

There haven't been any cases of West Nile virus in humans in Pennsylvania in 2021. But it's been detected in birds, and Joann Adkins, Senior Infection Preventionist with Patient Safety Authority, says that raises a level of concern. "And then another mosquito that might not be infected bites the bird,...

