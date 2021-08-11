Cancel
Public Safety

2 drug pedallers, one Nigerian Supplier arrested in Delhi

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Two Punjab based drug peddlers and one Nigerian national who was the supplier of drugs were arrested on Tuesday with over 1.122 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 7 crores. According to Delhi Police, "A trap was laid near Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden at...

