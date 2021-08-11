North Pole Log Cabin House With Northern Lights Views | Lovely Tiny House

There’s nearly 1,850 square feet of open and beautifully maintained living space in this Marina Grande on the Halifax condominium that is highlighted by city and ocean views, mixed with modern vibes. Located on the 17th floor, this beauty has a bonus den and overlooks the waterfront, offering the best views of the city lights and the ocean. Visitors are greeted by water views that carry through to the living room and both bedrooms – one with a master, featuring dual sinks, a jetted tub and huge shower. This luxury unit, offered turnkey at a great price, would make an ideal primary or secondary residence, or a great addition to an investor’s portfolio. Urbanista can show an array of condos that are for sale or lease in upscale Marina Grande, which offers great amenities, including a 24/7 gym and security, an 18-seat theater, banquet facilities, a game room, steam rooms and two pools (one heated).