Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

China needs to deal with Taiwan as independent country

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): China has been asserting total control over Hong Kong and the next item on its geopolitical agenda is Taiwan, but Beijing needs to understand that Taiwan for all intents and purposes is an independent country. Ramesh Thakur, writing in The Japan Times said that Taiwan...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Taiwan#European Union#Ani#The Japan Times#Un#Eu#Quadrilateral#Indo Pacific#Foreign Affairs#Portuguese#Spanish#Dutch#Japanese#Security Council#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Japan ups the ante against China, plans to deploy nukes near Taiwan next year

In a move that is expected to challenge China’s dominance in the South China Sea, Japan has reportedly planned to deploy missile units next year on an island that is merely 300 kilometres off the coast of Taiwan. The move is aimed at countering Beijing’s increasing naval presence in an area that carries a history of military disputes, reported Japanese media, adding that the nukes will also help defend against a potential Chinese attack.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

‘The U.S. Is Ready’: To Defend Taiwan

The United States is capable of assisting and defending Taiwan in the event of a military crisis, the commander of all U.S. forces in the Pacific said Thursday. “There is a narrative that we see often in the media that talks about the U.S. and the West in decline,” Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during a virtual appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado when asked to describe America’s ability to defend Taiwan.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
IndiaPosted by
The Atlantic

China Discovers the Limits of Its Power

“Chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.” That’s how Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party–run Global Times, described Australia last year. The disparaging description is typical of the disdain that China’s diplomats and propagandists have often shown toward governments that challenge Beijing—like Australia’s. China is...
Militarydallassun.com

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated. The pact has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China. There are tensions between the Philippines and China over borders and islands in the...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Beijing’s Attempts to Intimidate Taiwan Have Backfired

In the past few months, the United States has worked to deepen long-standing ties with Taiwan and has corralled like-minded allies into openly supporting it. Many have considered this a necessary response to Beijing’s attempts to convince the Taiwanese people and military of the inevitability of reunification and to show the United States its determination to achieve that goal, by force if necessary. To date, this strategy has yet to persuade Taiwan that Beijing is unstoppable or convince the United States to step back. Instead, it is inspiring greater urgency among the United States and its allies and has placed Taiwan on the international agenda. With its credibility critically damaged by the crackdown in Hong Kong and repression at home, Beijing’s tactics have only complicated its path to cross-strait unification.
Politicskcbx.org

After Being Silent For Decades, Japan Now Speaks Up About Taiwan — And Angers China

SEOUL, South Korea — Japan is undergoing a remarkable shift in its stance on one of the most contentious issues in Asia: Taiwan. Mainland China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949, and Beijing has vowed to unify with the self-governing island — by force, if necessary. The Biden administration is counting on help from its allies, especially Japan, to deter such a move.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

TAIPEI - The Philippine government’s decision to restore its Visiting Forces Agreement with the U.S. military after 18 months of threats to scrap it shows that Beijing had not delivered enough to the Southeast Asian country to sustain a friendship or excite common Filipinos, analysts say. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Philippines chooses US Over China after Beijing's failure

Manila [Philippines] August 7 (ANI): The Philippines government restored the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US military, which shows that Beijing has failed to deliver enough to the Southeast Asian archipelago, VOA reported. Philippines had scrapped this agreement with the US 18 months back, but China had not delivered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy