Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Superman & Lois’: Stacey Farber Teases Leslie and Lois’ Season 1 Finale Confrontation

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 “The Eradicator.”]. Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber) hasn’t had much to say as she’s stood by Morgan Edge’s (Adam Rayner) side throughout Superman & Lois Season 1, but that’s going to change with the finale. Leslie may...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Farber
Person
Adam Rayner
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Cia#Cw#Kryptonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'This Is Us' Creator Teases Final Season Premiere

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman dropped an enticing Easter egg for the final season heading into the weekend. On Friday afternoon, Fogelman posted on Twitter a screenshot of the supposed episode title for the anticipated sixth season, alongside the tweet, "One down." The upcoming premiere episode, which will air...
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

This Walking Dead actor has been cast in season 6 of Lucifer

The Walking Dead has many cast members who have left the series during its 10 seasons. But, it is always said that once you are in TWD Family, it is forever. So, we celebrate when we see any of the current or former actors cast in new projects. Chris Coy, who played Martin in season 5 of the series, has been cast in the sixth season of the hit series Lucifer.
TV SeriesCollider

'Stargirl' Season 2 Extended Trailer Teases a Mysterious Old Threat

DC's Stargirl receives an extended trailer that further unveils the introduction of Ysa Penarejo as Jade, Green Lantern’s daughter, and the return of a decades-old threat for the JSA. The second season premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10. The latest footage empathizes how Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Episode 14: New Episode Date, Details, and Trailer

Superman & Lois is on one of its scheduled breaks at the moment, but don’t you worry, because it will be back soon enough! For a show that lulled everyone into a false sense of security in its early episodes about the scope of its ambitions, the back half of the season has delivered shock after shock.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lucifer star Tom Ellis shares behind the scenes look at season 6

Tom Ellis has shared a behind the scenes snap from the set of Lucifer season 6, the show's final installment. "Good things are coming," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself leaning against a retro-looking car – which eagle-eyed fans in the comments identified as a DeLorean (AKA the vehicle turned into a time machine in Back to the Future). Could time travel be on the cards for season 6? Stranger things have happened.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supergirl Set Video Reveals Two Fan Favorites Are Returning For Series Finale

The Girl of Steel’s adventures are about to come to an end, but first she’s going to reunite with two old friends. Supergirl is now shooting its sixth season – and series – finale in Vancouver, with the latest footage from the set confirming that two former stars of the show will be teaming up with Kara Zor-El in what promises to be an unmissable episode.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis shares fun new BTS image!

This weekend, Lucifer star Tom Ellis will be joined by executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for a virtual San Diego Comic-Con discussion — and we have to imagine that some season 6 spoilers are coming!. Before we get around to that, though, why not also take a peek...
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: More Surprising Actors Returning for Series Finale

The end of The CW's Supergirl is fast approaching. The long-running series returns for its final episodes beginning on Tuesday, August 24, and production on the series is wrapping up in Vancouver as well with work on the series finale wrapping up over recent days. While details of what fans can expect from the Girl of Steel's send-off remain a mystery, set photos have given a few hints of some of the familiar faces that will make an appearance. Previously, photos have revealed the return of Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and now, more set photos and videos reveal that another former Super Friend will be making a return as well -- Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview: Jonathan & John Henry Share a Bond

After a short break to build up the anticipation (though we're pretty sure there were many more legit reasons than that), The CW's Superman & Lois comes storming back to Tuesday nights beginning August 10th for the first of the season's two final episodes. With Tal-Rho / Eradicator now free and out sucking up as much solar power as possible, things are going to get really nasty for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, there's a ton of tension and bad blood that needs to be sorted out before any buildings get lept in a single bound. Here's a look at "The Eradicator", with Superman & Lois set to return on August 10th:
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Titans' Jason Todd Confronts His Batman Issues in Season 3

Titans is very much the DC Entertainment television wunderkind. It startled audiences with its first line of dialogue – a coarsely phrased admonishment of the Batman. But for those who accepted its rebel spirit, it assembled a Titans team of misfits and emotionally damaged people. There were no easy answers across the first two seasons, of course, and additional traumas pitted people against one another. And no one seemed more damaged by those events than Jason Todd (Curran Walters).
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Riverdale teases return in new season 5 trailer

Riverdale has previewed what's next in season 5 ahead of its mid-season return. The hit CW series has been off-air since March for its break, and going by the first trailer, fans can expect plenty of action in episode 11. In the clip, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is seen stepping...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Grew Up Thinking He Would Be Batman

With only two episodes left this season for The CW's Superman & Lois (with the Arrowverse series returning next Tuesday, August 10, to finish its season run), we're expecting some game-changing things in store for Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) before they shuffle off to their between-seasons break. So before that happens, we're taking a moment to catch up with Hoechlin to get his thoughts on the career-charging role. But in a recent interview with Men's Health, Hoechlin reveals that he thought his career would have more of a "Dark Knight" destiny (though he isn't looking to leave Supes any time soon. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including why being good can be "fascinating" and why Superman matters now more than ever.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Sets Bailee Madison To Star In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Good Witch alumna Bailee Madison has booked her next series. She has been cast as a lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A dark, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 08042021: Superman & Lois Wraps; Harmon Morty-fied

I'm not here for your entertainment. You don't really want to mess with me tonight. Just stop and take a second. I was fine before you walked into my life. Cause you know it's over before it began. Keep your drink, just give me the money. It's just you and the BCTV Daily Dispatch tonight! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Pink (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Wednesday newbies include John Oliver no fan of the Sex and the City revival, WWE being petty about Ric Flair, Kevin Can F**k Himself talks Season 2, Impeachment: American Crime Story releases a poster, Resident Alien has a Season 2 table read, and Superman & Lois release a season finale poster. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Lois' Tyler Hoechlin Wanted To Play Batman, But Explains Why Man Of Steel Is Better Fit

Even though Superman & Lois premiered on The CW earlier this year, Tyler Hoechlin has been playing the Arrowverse's Man of Steel since he first appeared on Supergirl back in 2016 for Season 2. While the actor has proven he is a perfect Clark Kent, Hoechlin recently revealed that he'd actually always wanted to play Batman, but thinks he probably lucked out by landing the hero role that he did.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Keesha Sharp To Direct Episodes Of ‘Our Kind Of People’, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Superman & Lois’ – Talesbuzz

Keesha Sharp is expanding her directing resume. The former Lethal Weapon star has been tapped to direct three episodes across three television series. She’ll return to Fox this season to direct an episode of 20th TV-produced freshman drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. She’s also been tapped to direct an episode on the upcoming fourth season of CW/CBS Studios’ Charmed reboot, as well as an episode on season 2 of CW/WBTV’s superhero drama Superman & Lois.

Comments / 0

Community Policy