Manistee, MI

Manistee Football Program Reports Positive COVID-19 Cases, First of 2021 Season

By Joey DeBerardino
Posted by 
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago

MANISTEE – In a letter addressed to families and staff of Manistee Area Public Schools (MAPS) from Principal and Athletic Director Andy Huber on Tuesday night, the school confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases within the football program.

The positive cases mark the first reported for the 2021 high school football season.

In the letter, MAPS announced that a student participating in the football program reported close contact with an individual that had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. An antigen screening test was performed and it came back positive.

MAPS also mentioned in the statement that as a precaution, all other individuals participating in the football program were tested and two additional students had positive test results.

The school said that it was reported that these students had contact with the first student to test positive over the weekend, and there is not a concern that it was transmitted during practice.

“We are communicating with the families of these students regarding quarantining and additional testing. The district also remains in contact with the District #10 Health Department to report any positive cases and to receive guidance regarding follow up. Testing will continue to guide us as we move forward with our plans for the season,” said Principal and Athletic Director Andy Huber in the letter.

Manistee kicked off its first practices of the 2021 season this week. The Chippewas are set to open their series against Mason County Central on August 27.

