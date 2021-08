For the past several years when a conservative was in the White House, you prominently featured extensive negative coverage of the conditions at our southern border. You highlighted articles featuring children in cages, unsanitary conditions in holding areas and overcrowded facilities. Now when those situations are actually occurring, you turn a blind eye. It is an undisputed fact that more people have entered the United States illegally during the first several months of the Biden Administration than the last two administrations combined. I would guess that over one thousand children and adults are processed and permitted to enter the U.S. with few or no background checks under this administration. Also, you are not reporting the huge number of homeless Americans who are displaced from homeless shelters in order to house and accommodate those entering the country illegally.