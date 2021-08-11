‘Superman & Lois’: Stacey Farber Teases Leslie and Lois’ Season 1 Finale Confrontation

After a short break to build up the anticipation (though we're pretty sure there were many more legit reasons than that), The CW's Superman & Lois comes storming back to Tuesday nights beginning August 10th for the first of the season's two final episodes. With Tal-Rho / Eradicator now free and out sucking up as much solar power as possible, things are going to get really nasty for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, there's a ton of tension and bad blood that needs to be sorted out before any buildings get lept in a single bound. Here's a look at "The Eradicator", with Superman & Lois set to return on August 10th: