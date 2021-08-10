Cancel
NFL

Falcons camp highlights: Top plays from practice No. 11

By Matt Urben
 3 days ago
The Falcons completed another day of practice on Tuesday, their 11th since training camp began two weeks ago. With the first preseason game fast approaching — Friday’s home matchup against the Tennessee Titans — Atlanta’s roster is beginning to take shape.

Following Tuesday’s practice, the Falcons released their unofficial first depth chart, but there’s still a lot that has to be determined on the field between now and Week 1 of the regular season.

Let’s check out the top plays from the day, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Falcons release depth chart: Cordarrelle Patterson listed as RB2

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

