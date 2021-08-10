Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bubble Watch: Wyndham Championship

By Will Gray
rydercup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only three events remaining for players to earn points, with the top six punching their tickets to a spot on Captain Stricker’s U.S. Team after the BMW Championship, we’ve entered the home stretch. This week, Open Champion Collin Morikawa became the first player to officially clinch an automatic spot...

www.rydercup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyndham Championship#Ryder Cup#U S Team#Sedgefield#Wake Forest#The Rbc Heritage#Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship picks, odds, field grade, golf predictions, best bets at Sedgefield

The conclusion of the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular season is here after nearly a year of action with this week's Wyndham Championship. It's one of the more interesting tournaments to follow all season as players can move inside and out of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings and keep (or lose) their cards by the thinnest of margins. There is plenty of that in play this week at Sedgefield Country Club as the regular season wraps and playoffs start to take shape.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
GolfGolf Channel

Jordan Spieth's injury from 2018 lingering; decided to rest this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks, but that wasn’t by design. Spieth said he’s had to listen to his body rather than sign up for a couple of events that could have further aggravated an old injury. In early 2018, Spieth suffered a bone chip in his left hand and, every once in a while, has dealt with some of the aftereffects that require ice, rest or treatment.
GolfUSA Today

It's International Lefthanders Day: All the lefties who have won on the PGA Tour

August 13 is the 30th annual International Lefthanders Day. So why not take a closer look at the lefties on the PGA Tour?. It’s generally accepted that about 10 percent of the U.S. population is left-handed and one place they can find common ground is the official website of being left-handed, lefthandersday.com, where it appears the struggle is real:
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler among the 'bubble boys' with Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood at the Wyndham Championship: 'We're just in the wrong spot at this time of year'

It’s officially bubble season in professional golf. From the LPGA, where there are only two events left for players battling to qualify for a spot on the U.S. Solheim Cup team, to the Korn Ferry Tour, where 25 PGA Tour cards will be handed out to the top money leaders after the final regular-season event on Sunday, so much is riding on every putt.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golfer almost suffers PAINFUL accident attempting DARING shot by a lake

There have been many golfers over the years who have attempted to hit their ball across water and skim it across the surface. Some players have mastered the art, such as World No. 1 Jon Rahm who sent his ball across the water on the 16th hole at The Masters and managed to make a hole-in-one.
Golfrydercup.com

RYDER CUP STANDINGS THROUGH THE WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

As it happens, it seems the fifth time's the charm for Abraham Ancer. After four career second-place finishes, the Mexican standout finally earned his well-awaited first PGA TOUR title with a playoff victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. It was a tumultuous finish in Memphis, with as many as...
Golfrydercup.com

Collin Morikawa Qualifies for 43rd Ryder Cup

Eleven short months ago Collin Morikawa was both excited and nervous to play a practice round with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. It was on the eve of the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park, and Morikawa, a young, promising upstart at the time with two PGA Tour victories under his belt, was being mentioned as someone who could potentially play his way onto Team USA.
Greensboro, NCIntelligencer

Last Chance for Fowler To Make PGA Tour Playoffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rickie Fowler gets a final chance to keep his season going at the Wyndham Championship this week. And he’s not the only big name on the PGA Tour hoping to end up on the right side of golf’s playoff standings. The top 125 players in the...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Final Stretch: The 2021 PGA Tour Money Title Race

With just three PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship, we thought we’d look at how the race for the 2021 season’s money list champ is shaking out. Aided by two big wins (WGC-Workday, British Open), Collin Morikawa is the current top money maker with a little over $7 million in earnings. With no one inside the top-10 teeing it up this week in Greensboro, coupled with the TOUR Championship not counting towards official money, the opening two legs of the playoffs (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship) will ultimately determine the money list champion.
Greensboro, NCThe Post and Courier

Henley shoots 62 to lead Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley shot an 8-under 62, his lowest round in more than two years, to take the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Wyndham Championship. Henley birdied three of his final four holes for a two-stroke lead over Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr., Chris...
Apparelgolfmonthly.com

What Golf Shoes Do Pros Wear?

In the world of professional golf the top players think about every single aspect of their golfing setup. They tinker with their clubs to make sure they can perform at their best and they do not compromise when it comes to what they wear either, especially when it comes to their feet. They want to make sure they wear the best golf shoes for them to compete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy