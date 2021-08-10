Beaverton braces for another heat wave

Cooling centers open back up as Beaverton Night Market cancels its Friday night opening.

Portland-area cities are once again about to get clobbered with another heat wave.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Washington County from noon Wednesday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to peak during the day on Thursday at 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will gradually cool down again on Sunday.

Beaverton will reactivate its cooling center at the Cathy Stanton Room of the Beaverton City Main Library, located at Hall Boulevard and Fifth Street.

The cooling center will operate during the following days/times:

• Wednesday, Aug. 11 — 7-9 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 12 — 6-10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13 — 6 -10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 14 — 6-8 p.m.

The library is also open during its regular hours.

Cooling centers are available free of charge and will offer charging stations, free wireless internet, water and restrooms. Face coverings are required.

Due to extreme temperatures, the Beaverton Night Market will be canceled on Friday, Aug. 13. The two-day event was meant to be a celebratory comeback after a years of pandemic-related closures.

"The decision to cancel Friday's market is made out of an abundance of caution for our performers, vendors and participants," said planning committee member Manijeh Mehrnoosh. "We are looking forward to our community coming together on Saturday when it is safer to do so."

The night market is still scheduled to take place on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. The market will be set up at Southwest First Street and Tucker Avenue. Streets will be closed to make way for the market.

More information on hot weather tips and regular library operating hours is available at www.beavertonoregon.gov.

A list of cooling centers throughout Washington County is available on the county's website at www.StayCoolWashingtonCounty.com